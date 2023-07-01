Facebook
Crews respond to overturned 18-wheeler carrying sodium hydroxide

North 9th Street
North 9th Street(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public is being asked to avoid the area where an 18-wheeler overturned on the morning of Saturday, July 1.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident happened on North 9th Street just past Capital Access Road.

Officials said the 18-wheeler is carrying sodium hydroxide, a chemical that is used in various industrial applications and that is commonly known as caustic soda.

According to BRFD, there is no immediate danger to the surrounding area, and there is no need for evacuations at this time.

The area where the 18-wheeler overturned on North 9th Street is expected to be blocked for several hours as crews work to offload the truck and clear the scene. Officials said there is no impact to I-110 at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

New state law set to raise taxes on Vapor Products