Ben McDonald shares thoughts on LSU’s National Championship

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball great and current national broadcaster Ben McDonald recently visited with WAFB-TV Sports about the Tigers 2023 national championship.

LSU secured the program’s first national title since 2009 with an 18-4 demolition of Florida last Monday, winning the series over the Gators 2-1 in Omaha.

RELATED: LSU captures 7th MCWS title in school history; first since ‘09

McDonald talks about the Tigers’ second year head coach Jay Johnson, the magnificent job the LSU staff did at the College World Series and much more.

