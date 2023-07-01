Ben McDonald shares thoughts on LSU’s National Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball great and current national broadcaster Ben McDonald recently visited with WAFB-TV Sports about the Tigers 2023 national championship.

LSU secured the program’s first national title since 2009 with an 18-4 demolition of Florida last Monday, winning the series over the Gators 2-1 in Omaha.

RELATED: LSU captures 7th MCWS title in school history; first since ‘09

McDonald talks about the Tigers’ second year head coach Jay Johnson, the magnificent job the LSU staff did at the College World Series and much more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.