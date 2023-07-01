Facebook
Authorities warn against operating boats while impaired during Fourth of July weekend

(WDBJ7)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities will be out on the water for Operation Dry Water in an effort to crack down on impaired boat operators during the Fourth of July weekend.

Agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be out in force from Saturday, July 1, through Monday, July 3.

Authorities said anyone caught operating a boat while impaired can expect to face severe punishments. In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as DWI on the road.

During Operation Dry Water in the year 2022, authorities arrested 12 boaters for DWI on the water.

Louisiana had 29 boating deaths in 2022, and alcohol played a role in five of the deaths, according to authorities. Across the country, alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in boating deaths.

Operation Dry Water began in the year 2009. It is a joint effort between the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, and the United States Coast Guard.

