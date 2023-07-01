Another excessive heat warning in effect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge hit a high of 101 degrees Friday, finally putting an end to a nearly eight-year streak of no one hundreds.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1 (WAFB)

It was the first 100-degree day since August 2015 and the first June triple-digit day since June 2012.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1 (WAFB)

Another excessive heat warning is in effect today through this evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1 (WAFB)

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 90s with little or no rain over the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1 (WAFB)

Peak heat index values will continue to reach dangerous levels over the next several days, but there will be relief in the second half of the extended forecast. From the Fourth of July onward, rain chances will go up, and highs will go down.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.