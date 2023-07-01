Another excessive heat warning in effect
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge hit a high of 101 degrees Friday, finally putting an end to a nearly eight-year streak of no one hundreds.
It was the first 100-degree day since August 2015 and the first June triple-digit day since June 2012.
Another excessive heat warning is in effect today through this evening.
Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 90s with little or no rain over the weekend.
Peak heat index values will continue to reach dangerous levels over the next several days, but there will be relief in the second half of the extended forecast. From the Fourth of July onward, rain chances will go up, and highs will go down.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.