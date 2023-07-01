Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Another excessive heat warning in effect

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1(WAFB)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge hit a high of 101 degrees Friday, finally putting an end to a nearly eight-year streak of no one hundreds.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1(WAFB)

It was the first 100-degree day since August 2015 and the first June triple-digit day since June 2012.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1(WAFB)

Another excessive heat warning is in effect today through this evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1(WAFB)

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 90s with little or no rain over the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1(WAFB)

Peak heat index values will continue to reach dangerous levels over the next several days, but there will be relief in the second half of the extended forecast. From the Fourth of July onward, rain chances will go up, and highs will go down.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 30
Relentless heat continues but a break arrives next week
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, June 30
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, June 30
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, June 30