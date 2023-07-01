Facebook
2 arrested in connection with shooting death of man, deputies say

Charged individuals
Charged individuals(St. Helena Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man.

According to deputies, Dontavious Robinson, 24, and Roneisha Dunn, 27, face charges of second-degree murder.

Authorities said the shooting victim, Clifton Alex Spears, 39, was found shot to death at his home on Highway 1042 back on Saturday, June 17.

RELATED: Deputies investigating shooting that left 1 dead

Deputies said no other details are being released at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting you are urged to call the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-222-4413.

