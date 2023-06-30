Facebook
Texas man killed in Iberville Parish crash

Deadly motorcycle crash
Deadly motorcycle crash(WITN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAMAH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A are investigating after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Iberville Parish Thursday, June 29.

Ronald Harter, 66, of Galveston, Texas died in the crash, according to LSP.

It happened after 4 p.m. on LA 3000 south of Rosedale Road.

State Police report Harter was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading north on LA 3000.  At the same time, a 2022 Land Rover SUV was traveling south on LA 3000.  Authorities said Harter failed to turn in a curve, crossed the centerline, and hit the Land Rover head-on.  As a result of the impact, Harter was ejected from his motorcycle.

Harter suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and passenger of the Land Rover were properly restrained and were not injured in the crash. Impairment on the part of the driver of the Land Rover is not suspected. 

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Harter and will be submitted for analysis. 

The crash remains under investigation.

