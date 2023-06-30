Shots fired after neighbor’s dog escapes yard, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly shot at his neighbor whose dog had gotten out.

Police said Larry Darnell Lanus Jr., 20, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Thursday, June 30, on the charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Larry Lanus Jr. (East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Julia Street.

According to arrest records, the victim came outside when she heard her dogs barking and realized that one of them had gotten out of the fence in her front yard. The victim’s neighbor, later identified as Lanus, was standing on top of his vehicle yelling at her to get her dog, which she did and put him back inside her fence, officials added.

Arrest records state Lanus got down from the vehicle, retrieved a rifle from inside his vehicle, and fired one shot toward the victim, hitting the front of her home.

Lanus was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

At the time of his arrest, Lanus was also wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted first-degree murder, according to arrest records.

