REPORT: LSU to hire Texas A&M’s Nate Yeskie as next pitching coach

LSU Baseball
LSU Baseball(James deGraauw | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson has reportedly hired his new pitching coach in Nate Yeskie, who spent the last two seasons with Texas A&M, according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Yeski, helped the Aggies reach the final four in Omaha in 2022 and won the D1 Baseball Assistant Coach of the Year Honors in 2017 with Oregon State.

The former A&M pitching coach is replacing Wes Johnson who spent one year in Baton Rouge before accepting the head coaching job at Georgia. Johnson was a big part in helping develop Skenes into a top pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

