Relentless heat continues but a break arrives next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Excessive Heat Warning is once again posted for today, with no significant changes expected in our weather.

Afternoon highs will range from the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, with heat index values climbing to 110°-115°+. A few isolated showers and t-storms are possible from this afternoon into the early evening hours, but rain chances will run no higher than 20%.

Weekend Outlook

Oppressive heat continues on Saturday, with another day in the upper 90s expected, and another day of the heat index potentially climbing above 110°. Rain will once again be sparse, with rain chances running 20% or less.

By Sunday, the dome of high pressure that has been the source of this excessive heat will finally begin to weaken a bit and shift to our east. It will still be a day of transition, meaning upper 90s are still possible, with heat index values peaking in the 105°-110° range. A few afternoon storms are also expected to develop, with rain chances running 20%-30%.

Relief Arrives Next Week

As the high pressure dome continues to move to our east next week, we’ll finally start to get some noticeable relief, although it will still be plenty hot. Highs will be in the mid 90s to start the week but should fall to the low 90s during the second half of the week. Part of the relief will come in the form of rainfall, with a 40% chance posted for Monday, and 50%-60% chances posted through the remainder of the week.

If you have 4th of July plans, you’ll still need to be conscious of the heat, with highs expected to reach the mid 90s. And you’ll need to keep an eye on radar, with scattered, mainly afternoon storms in the forecast.

