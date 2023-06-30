Need a job? Check out these 2 hiring events
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re in search of employment and live in the greater Baton Rouge area, you’re in luck.
There will be two hiring events on Friday, June 30.
The FBI is holding a career fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library.
You should bring an updated federal resume, a copy of your final college transcripts, and Veterans information if applicable.
Waste Pro’s Baton Rouge Division is hosting a hiring event for all positions on Friday, June 30 as well. Interviews will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
It’s happening at 1774 N. Flannery Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
Applicants are asked to bring:
- a resume
- motor vehicle record
- DOT medical card
- driver’s license
Interviews and road tests will be conducted on the spot. Same-day offers will be made.
Drivers must have a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License). The Florida Department of Transportation licenses Waste Pro to issue CDLs and is proud to offer its Co-Heart Program to employees who wish to earn one. The program typically takes approximately 90 days to complete, according to officials.
