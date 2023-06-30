Human remains found in East Feliciana, officials say

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human bones were found along River Road Friday afternoon.

Investigation revealed that they were able to confirm the remains of the bones as human.

LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory were called to the scene to help in assisting the process.

Deputies believe they have identified the body, but they have not released the name until they get confirmation from forensic specialists.

This is an ongoing investigation.

