High school greenhouse catches fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire to start at a high school greenhouse on Friday afternoon, June 30.

According to the fire department, firefighters responded around 1 p.m. to reports of a fire at a building behind Capital High School on N. 23rd Street.

Firefighters cut through a gate to the area behind the school and found a large greenhouse with heavy black smoke coming from it, according to officials.

Firefighters reported that the fire was under control before it could spread to any of the nearby buildings.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Capitol High School fire. (WAFB)

