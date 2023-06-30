Folks react to SCOTUS ruling on student loan debt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you were one of the million’s americans who were planning on having those student loan payments tossed out, today’s decision was not what you wanted to hear. But if you didn’t go to college and were worried about picking up someone else’s tab, you’re probably pretty happy today.

More than 40 million americans have had to wait 3 long years for today’s supreme court ruling. To give some perspective, The rejected proposal by president biden would have canceled up to $20,000 in student loans per person, about half of those folks would have their debt canceled entirely, and it would have cost the country $400 billion.

“I really don’t know what to do and I’m kinda left blindsided by the decision and it’s scary honestly,” said John Buchaniec, a former student.

“Someone somewhere is paying for it and young people today need to start valuing the concept of working,” added Kailin Page, another former student.

A lot of you were all in for this, while others, especially those who did not go to college, thought the ruling was only fair.

“It’s a real darn shame honestly, we went 3 years trying to build ourselves up to some kind of financial stability only to get the rug ripped out from underneath us and now we have to start preparing for something that most of us have never had to deal with or skipped out on because of the delay,” Buchaniec explained.

“The Biden administration saying oh we’re gonna do this or we’re gonna do that, and then you get the votes and then you drop the ball...well welcome to the world of the Biden administration,” Page continued.

The court’s decision means folks will need to start making payments again in October with interest kicking in by September.

“Studentaid.gov is the website that you can go to. You might be eligible for forgiveness. Certain public sector employees like teachers and nurses may be able to have their loans forgiven. Also, there’s an income driven payment plan based on your income where you could experience lower payments,” said Fred Dent with Dent Wealth Advisors.

Dent says even though some of you are worried about how to manage these payments on top of the economy and inflation, there are still some options for you.

“If you were set up on an automatic payment plan before, you’ll probably need to go back into your loan service provider and have them reset you up for an automatic monthly draft,” Dent explained.

