EBRSO arrest two men, seized enough fentanyl to kill 21K people

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a two-month investigation the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men and seized enough fentanyl to kill more than 21,000 people.

According to EBRSO, they investigated a fentanyl/marijuana trafficking operation led by Howard Golhpin. Agents identified 2855 Victoria Drive as the main location used to process and stash narcotics.

On Thursday, June 29 deputies executed search warrants at 2855 Victoria Drive and 10365 Grand Plaza Drive where they arrested Golphin, 44, and Ted Pullen 37, and seized 6.1 pounds of fentanyl.

EBRSO arrest two men, seized enough fentanyl to kill 21K people
EBRSO arrest two men, seized enough fentanyl to kill 21K people(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

One person remains at large, Leo Kelly, 51, anyone with any information can call 389-5000.

Kelly is being charged with the following:

  • PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)
  • PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
  • Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Operation of a Clandestine Lab (Fentanyl)

The following seizure and arrests are a result:

Seized (approx.)

  • 6.1 Pounds of Fentanyl (More than 20,000 lethal doses)
  • 1,200 Pressed Fentanyl Pills (More than 1,200 lethal doses)
  • 3.5 grams of Cocaine
  • 7 Pounds of Marijuana
  • Blender, scales and cutting agents used to process Fentanyl
  • Smith and Wesson Revolver (.38 special)
  • Taurus Semi-auto Hand gun (9mm)
  • Rossi Revolver (.38 special)

Golphin was taken n into custody in Livingston Parish. An arrest warrant for him is being written for the charges below:

  • PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)
  • PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
  • Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Operation of a Clandestine Lab (Fentanyl)

Pullen was charged with the following:

  • PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine)
  • Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs

