EBR School Board racing against the clock to approve next year’s budget

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is racing against the clock to approve next year’s budget.

School board members have spent the past few weeks coming up with different ways to include a pay raise for teachers and support staff for the following school year, a promise that Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse made in 2022.

“Time does not continue to allow us to talk about the same things over and over again,” said Angela Reams Brown, President of the East Baton Rouge Parish Federation of Teachers.

In a special meeting Thursday, June 29, the board voted to push back the vote for about a month as they review four different options to make the pay raises possible.

Here are the options:

Option 1: An 8% permanent pay raise for all employees, except administrator positions such as principals and assistant principals.

Option 2: a one-time $2,000 stipend to all district employee groups below the director level. The adjusted pay increase may become permanent in year two, contingent on sustained financial growth.

Option 3: a one-time $3,000 stipend to all district employee groups below the director level.

Option 4: A $4,000 one-time stipend, and a $2,000 one-time stipend for support staff. This pay increase will be distributed in the form of a stipend in years one and two with a goal to permanently apply the pay increase to the salary schedule of eligible employees during the third year of implementation.

However, not everyone is excited.

About 160 employees received a letter this week saying that their job positions could be eliminated or cut as a part of the new budget.

“I don’t feel appreciated in this parish,” one employee said. Dr. Narcisse said the letter was meant to serve as a courtesy to those employees to let them know about what could possibly happen.

A few board members felt it was premature to send the letters before the budget is approved out of fear of pushing them away to other surrounding school districts.

“I won’t teach in East Baton Rouge Parish. I will be one of those talents that you lose, willing to take the pay cut,” another employee said.

The School Board will narrow its options down to two in a meeting next Thursday, July 6. They will then make a final decision no earlier than July 24th.

School Board President Dadrius Lanus shared his thoughts about the process.

“I’m open to all options. I just wanted to make sure we put up something that was viable enough that teachers felt like they are getting the salary increase that we promised, and we’re also doubling down that we’re taking care of them with stipends to secure that,” said Lanus.

Lanus commended the employees who shared their concerns tonight and admitted it has been a challenge to make this happen.

”We work for them every day. I want to be very clear about that. We work for the people of Baton Rouge, we work for the taxpayers of Baton Rouge, our teachers, support staff, and our students. We’re going to continue to work on their behalf, and we’re going to get it right,” said Lanus.

You can review the proposed options here.

