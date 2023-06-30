Facebook
East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office employee terminated for driving prison van in ‘unlawful’ manner

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An employee with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office has been terminated, after a video circulated on Facebook this past weekend of a prisoner transport van being driven in an “unlawful, careless and reckless manner,” according to a Facebook post from the agency.

The video was taken on Sunday, June 25, while the van was in Mississippi taking a shortcut, on a return trip from a jail in North Louisiana.

The incident was under investigation, and the part-time employee who was driving the van is no longer employed with the Sheriff’s Office.

