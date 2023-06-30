Dos and don’ts of celebrating 4th of July with loved ones who have PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease, other dementias

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate the country’s freedom, but for a number of veterans in the Capital Region, it can be a time of stress if they suffered a traumatic event while serving.

Major Shelby Ballard from Ascension Parish is a Vietnam and Desert Storm veteran. He enlisted in the Army right after high school. In February of 1968, he was ordered and deployed to Southeast Asia and Vietnam.

If you’re a veteran in need, call the VA at 1-800-935-8387.

He did two tours there where he was a flight engineer. Ballard went to desert storm for 10 and a half months. After 30 years, he retired.

Ballard wants people to be mindful this Fourth of July of veterans like himself who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“If a person exhibits symptoms of PTSD by the sudden explosion, making them jump, sometimes, if I’m caught off guard, I will actually fall to the floor to try to get away from it because, after mortar attacks and rocket attacks and in Vietnam, it never leaves you,” said Ballard. “Just some things you get just really triggered by something sudden. So family members can be aware if they are aware of this and conditions that you exhibit from those type things is to kind of prepare yourself.”

Fireworks and large crowds can also be distressing and disorienting for someone with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America encourages families to follow these “dos and don’ts” for creating a successful, dementia-friendly celebration.

They say not to take your loved one to live fireworks displays. Consider keeping the person in a quiet, indoor area at times when they might hear fireworks.

Do: have a plan prepared. The noise and explosions of nearby fireworks can cause anxiety, fear, or agitation for someone living with dementia.

Air conditioners, white noise machines, and other background sounds like music can help maintain calm even if fireworks are going off nearby.

Don’t: involve the person in large gatherings.

Do: be festive and creative. Try creating patriotic decorations with your loved one.

