Dermatologist debunks myths and explains how you can take control of your acne

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Acne affects 50 million people in America. Doctors are spreading awareness about the condition that not only affects teens, but adults too.

Many agree that taking control of your skin can feel like a never-ending battle. There are countless creams, prescriptions and products with false promises.

Dr. Sonia Batra is giving hope to people who struggle with acne with a new treatment. It’s called AviClear where you do three laser treatments one month apart.

“I think the first step is certainly seeing a dermatologist or a health care provider but the exciting thing about the device is it is FDA cleared for mild, moderate, and severe acne so there’s not really a cut-off,” said Dr. Sonia Batra.

We went to the AviClear website for you to find the nearest provider who carries this laser in the Capital Region. https://aviclear.com/

The closest location is Family Wellness and Healthcare of Louisiana located in Denham Springs.

