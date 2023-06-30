CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in connection to home break-in

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to a home invasion.

Police say the break-in happened Tuesday, June 27 near the 600 block of South Acadian Thruway.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.