CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in connection to home break-in
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to a home invasion.
Police say the break-in happened Tuesday, June 27 near the 600 block of South Acadian Thruway.
If you have any information that could help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.