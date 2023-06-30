Facebook
Clinton man reported missing

Kirby Jones
Kirby Jones(Clinton Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The Clinton Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Police said Kirby Jones, 38, of Clinton, La., was last seen on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, around 11 a.m.

Jones is 5′9″ and weighs around 195 lbs., according to law enforcement.

If anyone has information on Jones’ whereabouts, contact Clinton PD at 225-683-9357 or 225-683-5459.

