BRPD offers tips to keep residents safe during 4th of July weekend

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the 4th of July holiday weekend approaches, the Baton Rouge Police Department is offering tips and information to help keep residents safe:

  • Fireworks are illegal in the City of Baton Rouge and in all of East Baton Rouge Parish.
  • Law enforcement will strictly enforce the law against anyone found firing a gun in the city limits of Baton Rouge.
  • Officers will be actively searching for impaired drivers on roadways across the city.
  • Anyone going downtown for the fireworks show on the river should arrive early. Motorists are urged to utilize all available routes into downtown, including River Road, North Street, Laurel Street, Florida Blvd, North Blvd, Government Street and Convention Street. River Rd will be closed in the downtown area for vendors and pedestrian traffic.
  • No ice chests, BBQ pits, tents, or pets will be allowed on the festival grounds.
  • Officers will be on foot, bicycle and horse patrols.
  • Citizens should not hesitate to notify law enforcement immediately if they see or hear anything suspicious.

