Blood drive, plate lunch benefit to help families of paramedics involved in deadly crash

The Louisiana Firemen’s Association announced it is hosting a blood drive and plate lunch...
The Louisiana Firemen’s Association announced it is hosting a blood drive and plate lunch benefit for the families of Kymber Nezat and Hunter Fruge’.(Acadian Ambulance)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - You can help out several families that have been impacted by a deadly crash involving an ambulance earlier this week in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The Louisiana Firemen’s Association announced it is hosting a blood drive and plate lunch benefit for the families of Kymber Nezat and Hunter Fruge’.

Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers

The crash happened on Tuesday, June 27 along Morganza Highway in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Nezat, a paramedic inside of the ambulance, died in the crash. The patient riding in the ambulance at the time of the crash, identified as Albert Bordelon, 82, also died.

The Louisiana Firemen’s Association announced it is hosting a blood drive and plate lunch...
The Louisiana Firemen’s Association announced it is hosting a blood drive and plate lunch benefit for the families of Kymber Nezat and Hunter Fruge’.(Louisiana State Firemen's Association)

Hunter Fruge’ remains in the hospital fighting for his life.

The blood drive benefit will take place at the Louis Mouch Arena in Port Allen on Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Barbecue chicken plates can be purchased for $10 as a part of the benefit dinner. Donations are also welcome.

Organizers say all proceeds and donations will benefit the Nezat and Fruge’ families.

