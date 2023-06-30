Believed small sink hole causes traffic delays on I-10 W near Sorrento
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What is believed to be a small sinkhole caused some traffic backups on I-10 West near Sorrento on Friday, June 30.
Officials said they were able to quickly do a temporary patch at the site and will return later to do a permanent fix.
Traffic backups should clear up shortly.
