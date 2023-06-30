Facebook
APSO offers tips for boating safety over July 4th weekend

boat safety
boat safety(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following boating safety tips for people to remember over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

  • All boating occupants should be seated when the engines are running.
  • Make sure there are adequate certified life preservers on board.
  • Utilize the engine kill switch cord at all times.
  • If you are pulling someone on skis or a tube, you must have an observer.
  • Be aware of your surroundings as boating traffic will be heavy.
  • Adjust your speed to the prevailing conditions.
  • If you intend to consume alcoholic beverages, designate a driver.
  • Pay close attention to quickly building storms.
  • Have adequate fuel on board to avoid getting stranded.

The sheriff’s office also advised people to recognize their limits during the extreme heat warnings that have been issued through Sunday night.

Officials said to keep heavily hydrated with water and use appropriate sunscreen while outside.

