Air conditioning units struggling to keep up with summer months

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although there is nothing you can do to control the outside temperature, there are several things to prevent the hot air from coming inside.

You can change your air conditioner filter at least once month, check your outdoor unit for shrubs or other debris and keep blinds and doors closed as much as you can.

Remember that poor maintenance can cause your ac unit to experience premature failure.

“It means a lot of phone calls. A lot of people are having issues. Most calls are in the afternoon,” Jason Gerard with One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating said.

He says a lack in preventative measures is the most common problem they see this time of year.

He recommends getting your a/c unit serviced twice a year, before the warmest and coldest months. “Summer was late. Spring was late. It’s been a while since people were hot,” Gerard continued.

Turning the thermostat down is not going to help your air conditioner cool your home faster, it will actually increase your central air conditioner’s workload.

“I think the thermostat situation is different for everybody. The ac is only designed for 95 degrees. They are struggling to keep up,” Gerard added.

