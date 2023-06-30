2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp continues with the Denham Springs Yellow Jackets, who continue to make progress with head coach Brett Beard.

Coach Beard has led Denham up the ladder in the last two seasons.

With a playoff win in 2021, last year following a dramatic second-round win, the Yellow Jackets made their first quarterfinal appearance since 1985.

Now entering his fourth season at the helm, coach Beard isn’t just pleased with how his guys have grown physically, but mentally.

Denham Springs is making changes to their offensive style, but will that offense take off with Jerry Horne at quarterback full-time?

As a freshman, Horne was thrust into the spotlight. He then split time with Resse Mooney. Mooney is gone now so there is no question who is leading the charge.

