State leaders and universities react to SCOTUS ruling on Affirmative Action

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This morning the U.S. Supreme Court overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. The high court ruling that race cannot be a factor in deciding which students get into college. It’s a decision that now impacts schools across the country and is sparking debate here at home.

“When you have a situation when you look at the most recent appointees that have been appointed by a Republican president with conservative views. And so, this is very consistent with that view,” said Chancellor of the Southern University Law Center, John Pierre.

Chancellor Pierre says he’s not surprised by the ruling given the conservative majority make-up of the Supreme Court and this is something he and his colleagues anticipated.

“And as far as Southern University law center is concerned, we’re an institution that has always been a diverse institution and have never discriminated against anyone based upon race,” added Pierre.

Chancellor Pierre had a similar take on the court’s decision as the one we got from Democrat Congressman Troy Carter who, in a statement, called the ruling disgraceful.

But Republican Senator John Kennedy, in a one-on-one interview with us today says affirmative action has encouraged universities to look at students by their skin color over their abilities and achievements.

“Race cannot be used to hurt a person and race cannot be used to help a person. You can’t look at racial identity and assume that all white people are racist, and all black people are victims, and all women are oppressed. You don’t look at group identity, you look at the individual,” said Kennedy.

Chancellor Pierre says southern does expect their applications to increase after this ruling.

