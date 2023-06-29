Southern football game moved from Daytona Beach due to concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has moved the football game against Bethune-Cookman due to multiple events happening in Daytona Beach, officials said.

The game will reportedly be moved to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.

According to officials, the game will be on Saturday, October 21 at 4 p.m.

Jaguar Fans, due to multiple events in Daytona Beach, the football game between Bethune-Cookman & Southern has been moved to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.



📆 Saturday October 21, 2023

🆚 Bethune-Cookman

⏰ 4:00 PM (ET)

🏟️ TIAA Bank Field - Jacksonville, FL #GoJags pic.twitter.com/F10asTpYoA — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) June 29, 2023

You can check Southern’s University website for more updates.

