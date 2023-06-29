Southern football game moved from Daytona Beach due to concerns
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has moved the football game against Bethune-Cookman due to multiple events happening in Daytona Beach, officials said.
The game will reportedly be moved to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.
According to officials, the game will be on Saturday, October 21 at 4 p.m.
Jaguar Fans, due to multiple events in Daytona Beach, the football game between Bethune-Cookman & Southern has been moved to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.— Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) June 29, 2023
📆 Saturday October 21, 2023
🆚 Bethune-Cookman
⏰ 4:00 PM (ET)
🏟️ TIAA Bank Field - Jacksonville, FL #GoJags pic.twitter.com/F10asTpYoA
You can check Southern’s University website for more updates.
