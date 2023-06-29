Facebook
Southern football game moved from Daytona Beach due to concerns

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has moved the football game against Bethune-Cookman due to multiple events happening in Daytona Beach, officials said.

The game will reportedly be moved to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.

According to officials, the game will be on Saturday, October 21 at 4 p.m.

You can check Southern’s University website for more updates.

