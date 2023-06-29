SILVER ALERT: LSP asks for help finding missing 86-year-old man

PATTERSON, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding an 86-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday, June 28, around 8 p.m.

Information provided by LSP:

Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Patterson Police Department for 86-year-old Thomas Cooper Sothern of Patterson. He was discovered missing on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Thomas Sothern (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Sothern is believed to be traveling in a white 2011 Ford Transit van bearing Louisiana license plate 991FPM. He was last seen at his residence located at 1706 Guyther Street, Patterson, La. 70392, at approximately 8:00 p.m., wearing blue jeans, a maroon colored shirt, and possibly black shoes.

Sothern is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Caretakers confirm Sothern suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Thomas Cooper Sothern should immediately contact Major Clyde Phillips with the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161 or by calling 911.

