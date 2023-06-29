Facebook
Oppressive heat continues for several more days

Weather Graphic for Thursday, June 29
Weather Graphic for Thursday, June 29(WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yet another Excessive Heat Warning headlines our forecast for today.

Highs will range from the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, with heat index values again peaking in the 110°-115° range for most, although it could get even a touch higher in spots. We should stay mainly dry through at least mid-afternoon, with some guidance suggesting we could see a few storms from late afternoon into the early evening.

Weather Graphic for Thursday, June 29
Weather Graphic for Thursday, June 29
Weekend Outlook

We’ll likely see at least a couple more days of Excessive Heat Warnings, with highs continuing to top out near 100 degrees through Saturday. Rain chances will also remain minimal for the next couple of days. By Sunday, the high pressure dome that has delivered this latest run of oppressive heat will begin to weaken and shift to our east. However, it will still be plenty hot, with highs in the upper 90s. We’ll bump rain chances up to 20%-30% for Sunday.

Weather Graphic for Thursday, June 29
Relief Expected Next Week

As the high-pressure dome continues to shift to our east, scattered storms should finally make a more regular return next week. Those storms combined with a lessened influence from the heat dome should result in more manageable temperatures. It will still be hot, with highs in the low to mid-90s, but certainly a break from the extreme heat of the last week or so. Daily rain chances are expected to range from 40%-60%, so a noticeably more active pattern is expected.

Weather Graphic for Thursday, June 29
