National champion Tigers serve fans at Raising Cane’s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the LSU baseball championship team will be serving fans chicken finger meals at a Raising Cane’s location on Thursday, June 29.

Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes, Tommy White, Tre’ Morgan, Ty Floyd, and head coach Jay Johnson will be at “The Mothership” Raising Cane’s from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to work a celebratory “shift.”

