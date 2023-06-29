Facebook
Man seen hauling gator on shoulder sets off social media flurry

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of people are reacting to video shared on social media showing a man hauling an alligator on his shoulders while crossing the road.

Stevie Guin wrote that he was heading back to work near Thibodaux when he spotted the man. He posted the video along with the caption “caught this on my way back to work. One shoe… alligator on his shoulder...Welcome to Thibodaux.”

Leaders from Louisiana’s wildlife enforcement agency were aware of the video but said the Thibodeaux Police Department was handling the case and would be the only agency available to provide information.

