La. tests new way to encourage healthy eating by SNAP recipients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana will be receiving $9.5 million to test out a new model for incentivizing fruit and vegetable purchases among individuals receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

According to officials, in addition to Louisiana, Colorado and Washington will also upgrade their SNAP systems so incentive dollars can be loaded directly onto participants’ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.

Louisiana’s project will target marginalized, high food insecurity, tribal, rural, persistent poverty, low-income and low-access communities where residents suffer from diet-related diseases, officials added.

“In Louisiana, we are always looking for additional ways to help strengthen families and support our neighbors in need. Increasing access to fruits and vegetables through SNAP healthy incentives is another part of that effort,” said Terri Ricks, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

SNAP participants will receive $.30 for every dollar of SNAP benefits spent on fruits and vegetables back onto their EBT card to be redeemed during a subsequent purchase for any SNAP eligible food, up to $25 per month.

Louisiana expects to launch the program in August 2024, officials said.

