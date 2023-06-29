La. officials react to SCOTUS decision on affirmative action

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are releasing statements in the aftermath of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ended affirmative action in the college admission process on Thursday, June 29.
RELATED: Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used
The following is a statement from Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Kim Hunter Reed:
The following is a statement from Congressman Troy Carter:
The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus released the following statement:
The following is a statement from the UL System:
The following is a statement from East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.