La. officials react to SCOTUS decision on affirmative action

“As the Black community gathers in New Orleans on the eve of Essence Festival to celebrate Black culture and joy, the Supreme Court has issued a disgraceful decision which will make it harder for minority students to have a chance at equal admissions to our nation’s top schools. Affirmative action is a tool to help level the playing field for everyone. It’s especially egregious that only race-conscious admissions practices have been eliminated today, but other accommodations like legacy preference have been left in place.

I know firsthand the value of programs that help increase minority representation at institutions of higher learning. I am the product of an HBCU education, with a family who has attended Xavier University for generations. These schools and other programs were born out of a necessity to combat generations of discrimination that people of color in our country have faced. As we continue to increase representation in ALL career fields, universities, and colleges, every student should have equal opportunity to attend the school of their choice.

As Justice Jackson writes, ‘Deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life… No one benefits from ignorance. Although formal race-linked legal barriers are gone, race still matters to the lived experiences of all Americans in innumerable ways, and today’s ruling makes thigs worse, not better.’

Diversity is our nation’s greatest strength, and we must keep fighting for equal opportunity for everyone.”