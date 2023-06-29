Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Governor Edwards vetoes parts of state budget

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(Lester Duhe' | WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced that he will be vetoing parts of the state’s budget bill, House Bill 1.

RELATED STORIES:

Governor Edwards has said several times he thought the budget could have been crafted better. Especially given the amount of surplus dollars the state has in the bank.

He also says he has done away with the 100 million dollars cut to the Department of Health and will fund it with other line-item vetoes.

That will free upward of 125 million to help give the LDH their money and restore the 7.5 million dollars cut too early childhood education.

No word yet if this will trigger another special session.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Vetoed bills by Gov. Edwards from 2023 Legislative Session
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
Dr. Shawn Wilson
Shawn Wilson endorsed by La. Democratic Party in race for governor