Experts use Homeowners Month to help prospective buyers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid high interest rates and a competitive housing market, it may seem hard to buy a home, but there are people out there who can help.

Groups like Habitat for Humanity and the Louisiana Housing Company are there to make it easier for you.

“People would really like to own a home of their own, and that’s where habitat comes in,” Lynn Clark said, Habitat for Humanity.

Clark says they sell homes at a 0% interest rate.

“We’re particularly focused on uplifting some of our older neighborhoods that haven’t seen a lot of development in a long time. So that not only helps our homeowners. But it helps increase the value of other homes in the neighborhood,” said Clark.

The Louisiana Housing Corporation aims to give out those loans and educate their buyers.

In just one year, the program helped more than one hundred buyers purchase their dream home.

Richard Spears is a real estate professional who encourages his clients to take those classes and utilize the free resources.

“What these programs are doing is offering assistance between 4% to 20% assistance to be able to help buyers with affordability. But also help them not have to spend as much liquid capital out of their pockets toward down payments and closing costs,” founder of Prime Properties Residential and Commercial Real Estate Richard Spears said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.