Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Experts use Homeowners Month to help prospective buyers

Amid high interest rates and a competitive housing market, it may seem hard to buy a home, but there are people out there who can help.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid high interest rates and a competitive housing market, it may seem hard to buy a home, but there are people out there who can help.

Groups like Habitat for Humanity and the Louisiana Housing Company are there to make it easier for you.

“People would really like to own a home of their own, and that’s where habitat comes in,” Lynn Clark said, Habitat for Humanity.

Clark says they sell homes at a 0% interest rate.

“We’re particularly focused on uplifting some of our older neighborhoods that haven’t seen a lot of development in a long time. So that not only helps our homeowners. But it helps increase the value of other homes in the neighborhood,” said Clark.

The Louisiana Housing Corporation aims to give out those loans and educate their buyers.

In just one year, the program helped more than one hundred buyers purchase their dream home.

Richard Spears is a real estate professional who encourages his clients to take those classes and utilize the free resources.

“What these programs are doing is offering assistance between 4% to 20% assistance to be able to help buyers with affordability. But also help them not have to spend as much liquid capital out of their pockets toward down payments and closing costs,” founder of Prime Properties Residential and Commercial Real Estate Richard Spears said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Comite River
Comite River Diversion project receives funding needed to finish project by end of 2025
U.S. Supreme Court
State leaders and universities react to SCOTUS ruling on Affirmative Action
I-TEAM: Attempted murder suspect to be held without bond following I-TEAM report
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Dunham Tigers