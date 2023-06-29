Facebook
Celebrate independence early in Gonzales

Bring your family to celebrate independence at Conway Town Square in Gonzales on Thursday, June 29.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Skies will soon be lit up with red, white, and blue for the Fourth of July holiday, as festivities are kicking off early in Ascension Parish.

Bring your family to celebrate independence from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Conway Town Square on Thursday, June 29. The address is 7900 LA 44 in Gonzales.

The third annual Stars and Stripes event with have family activities, live music by the Lauren Lee Band, and food vendors.

