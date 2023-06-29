Celebrate independence early in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Skies will soon be lit up with red, white, and blue for the Fourth of July holiday, as festivities are kicking off early in Ascension Parish.

Bring your family to celebrate independence from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Conway Town Square on Thursday, June 29. The address is 7900 LA 44 in Gonzales.

The third annual Stars and Stripes event with have family activities, live music by the Lauren Lee Band, and food vendors.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.