Body found near Tigerland apartments, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a body found near an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, June 29.

Officials said they received a call about a man being found dead around 1:10 p.m. on Alvin Dark Avenue.

No cause of death has been released yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

