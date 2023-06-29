Facebook
Body found near Tigerland apartments, officials say

Emergency officials are responding to reports of a body found near an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, June 29.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a body found near an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, June 29.

Officials said they received a call about a man being found dead around 1:10 p.m. on Alvin Dark Avenue.

No cause of death has been released yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

