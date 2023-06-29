Body found near Tigerland apartments, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a body found near an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, June 29.
Officials said they received a call about a man being found dead around 1:10 p.m. on Alvin Dark Avenue.
No cause of death has been released yet.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
