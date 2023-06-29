Facebook
I-TEAM: Attempted murder suspect to be held without bond following I-TEAM report

Cody Crump
Cody Crump(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cody Crump, 31, who was arrested and accused of shooting a woman June 12, 2023, on Victoria Drive after being told to leave her home will stay locked up for now.

He’s being held without bond according to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore. The DA made the request after a WAFB I-TEAM report on Crump highlighted his lengthy violent criminal history.

RELATED: I-TEAM: Man accused of shooting woman after being kicked out of home has history of violent arrests

Based on a review of arrest documents by the WAFB I-TEAM, Crump was just out on a $15,000 bond that was filed in March this year which stemmed from an arrest in March of 2022 where he was jailed on a felon in possession with a weapon charge.

Moore confirms his office will be filing a motion today for that prior bond to be revoked.

Crump was being monitored by a phone monitoring system through DTS Monitoring and a letter from that business to a judge shows where the suspect had not checked in within the last 24 hours prior to his arrest, which means he was not compliant as police tried to track him down Wednesday.

Crump was also arrested in January 2019 for weapons charges and according to court records, he was sentenced to two years in prison. In that case, he was accused of shooting someone on Avenue B and was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

