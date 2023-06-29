Facebook
43-year-old female found dead inside home in Gonzales

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman found dead inside her home in Gonzales.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, they were dispatched to a residence off of Hwy. 74 in Gonzales around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28. Upon arrival, they found Sonia Escalante-Baca dead inside her home.

During the investigation, detectives observed head injuries that appeared to be caused by blunt force trauma. Detectives are now investigating this incident as a homicide.

Detectives believe that this was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information that may assist detectives in this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

