Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Dunham Tigers

We stay in Division III Select for Sportsline Summer Camp.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We stay in Division III Select for Sportsline Summer Camp.

Last year, the Dunham Tigers went on a run that most people did not see coming.

After losing to Parkview in Week One, Dunham won 12 straight games to end their season in the Super Dome.

The Tigers ended up losing a State Championship thriller to St. Charles Catholic.

Now Neil Weiner’s groups looks to build on that progress.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Dunham Tigers
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: U-High Cubs - Part II
Members of the LSU baseball championship team will be serving fans chicken finger meals at a...
National champion Tigers serve fans at Raising Cane’s
LSU baseball players, head coach serve fans at Raising Cane’s