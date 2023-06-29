2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Dunham Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We stay in Division III Select for Sportsline Summer Camp.

Last year, the Dunham Tigers went on a run that most people did not see coming.

After losing to Parkview in Week One, Dunham won 12 straight games to end their season in the Super Dome.

The Tigers ended up losing a State Championship thriller to St. Charles Catholic.

Now Neil Weiner’s groups looks to build on that progress.

