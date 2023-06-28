Victims identified in deadly double shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead Tuesday, June 27.

The victims were identified as Joseph Prohet, 48, and Robin Hayes, 52, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Townsley Street near Scenic Highway around 4:20 p.m.

According to police, Prohet died from his injuries after being shot multiple times in a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed Hayes, a second victim, was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.