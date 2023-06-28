Victim shot and killed in Scotlandville identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department said a male was shot and killed in his vehicle on the afternoon of Tuesday, June, 27.

The victim was identified as Derrick Thomas, 53.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened in the 9800 block of Avenue J near Mills Avenue in Baton Rouge just after 3 p.m.

A spokesman with BRPD said Thomas was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle.

The motive and suspect are unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

