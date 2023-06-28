Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Victim shot and killed in Scotlandville identified

The coroner was called to the scene of a shooting on the afternoon of Tuesday, June, 27, according to emergency officials.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department said a male was shot and killed in his vehicle on the afternoon of Tuesday, June, 27.

The victim was identified as Derrick Thomas, 53.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened in the 9800 block of Avenue J near Mills Avenue in Baton Rouge just after 3 p.m.

A spokesman with BRPD said Thomas was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle.

The motive and suspect are unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, June 28
LSU Tigers win 2023 MCWS Title.
LSU releases new details about National Championship celebration
Crews with the Central Fire Department rescued a paraglider from a tree in Central Tuesday,...
Paraglider crashes into tree in Central
CONSUMER REPORTS: Fast fixes for your A/C