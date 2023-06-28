Undocumented person found hiding in truck after deputies pull over pair from Baton Rouge

KINNEY COUNTY, Tx. (WAFB) - Two people from Baton Rouge were pulled over in Texas on Monday, June 26, after deputies said they were driving a stolen pickup truck and had an undocumented person from Guatemala hiding inside.

Deputies with the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office said Tenira Tate, 18, and Donnell Harris, 24, both from Baton Rouge, were stopped in the stolen pickup truck with a cloned license plate from another vehicle while driving in Galveston.

The pair also was allegedly hiding an undocumented person from Guatemala hidden inside the truck with them.

A Galveston deputy reports that Ms. Tate was behind the wheel at the time they were pulled over.

There’s no word yet on the charges the pair is facing at this time.

