Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Undocumented person found hiding in truck after deputies pull over pair from Baton Rouge

Undocumented person found hiding in truck after deputies pull over pair from Baton Rouge
Undocumented person found hiding in truck after deputies pull over pair from Baton Rouge(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINNEY COUNTY, Tx. (WAFB) - Two people from Baton Rouge were pulled over in Texas on Monday, June 26, after deputies said they were driving a stolen pickup truck and had an undocumented person from Guatemala hiding inside.

Deputies with the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office said Tenira Tate, 18, and Donnell Harris, 24, both from Baton Rouge, were stopped in the stolen pickup truck with a cloned license plate from another vehicle while driving in Galveston.

The pair also was allegedly hiding an undocumented person from Guatemala hidden inside the truck with them.

A Galveston deputy reports that Ms. Tate was behind the wheel at the time they were pulled over.

There’s no word yet on the charges the pair is facing at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 28
Flirting with triple-digit temps as heat wave continues
Cody Crump
I-TEAM: Man accused of shooting woman after being kicked out of home has history of violent arrests
Hill Top Inn Restaurant
Arrest made after man allegedly does donuts in restaurant parking lot, shattering windows
SMART LIVING: Women beating burnout