SMART LIVING: Women beating burnout

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - More than half of all women said they are more burnt out than usual, but there are ways to improve your situation.

A new survey from Gender on The Ballot reveals that 60% of women feel more burnt out than usual. That number jumps to 70% for moms with young kids. Also, a study from the University of Montreal found that women are more prone to burnout than men because women were less likely to be promoted, and in turn, get less pay.

So how can you ease the burnout? Awareness is the first step.

“You love to cook and all of a sudden, you’re ordering takeout every day, you like to exercise and all of a sudden you just like don’t have it in you to exercise as much. Like those are earlier signs that someone might be struggling,” said Jessi Gold, MD, MS, a psychiatrist with Washington University in St. Louis.

Next, get support.

“Finding support, so peer support or even a supportive supervisor can make it really big difference,” Gold said.

You can make your mental and physical health a priority with healthy eating, exercising, getting a good sleep routine, and using your vacation time. Fifty-five percent of vacation days went unused in 2022.

“Often we need at least a little vacation to sort of restart,” said Gold.

If you work from home, it’s also a good idea to have a separate room for work, so that you can leave work somewhere when you are done for the day.

