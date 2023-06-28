Facebook
Salvation Army to give away food boxes

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army will hold its monthly food box distribution for those who may be in need around the Baton Rouge community.

The giveaway is happening Thursday, June 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until all boxes are distributed. The address is 7361 Airline Highway.

Anyone who would like to receive a food box must show a valid ID and a lease or utility bill to confirm their residency.

Organizers say 200 food boxes, 220 cases of soda, and 135 whole chickens were distributed last month.

