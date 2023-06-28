Facebook
Paraglider rescued after crashing into tree

Crews with the Central Fire Department rescued a paraglider from a tree in Central Tuesday, June 27.
Crews with the Central Fire Department rescued a paraglider from a tree in Central Tuesday, June 27.(Central Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Central Fire Department rescued a paraglider from a tree in Central Tuesday, June 27.

In a Facebook post, the department said the paraglider crashed just after 9 p.m. in the 15000 block of Hooper Road.

The pilot was on the phone with 911 about 50 feet in the air while stuck in a wooded area, according to CFD.

It took crews 30 minutes to find the crash site while getting directions from 911 operators.

The pilot was rescued by the Central Fire Department and taken to an area hospital.

Acadian Air Med, East Baton Rouge Parish EMS, East Side Fire Department, Zachary Fire Department and the Central Police Department also responded to the crash.

