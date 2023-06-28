Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU women’s basketball SEC opponents announced

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by LSU Sports:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SEC announced LSU’s opponents for the upcoming women’s basketball season Wednesday morning, headlined by LSU hosting South Carolina.

In Coach Kim Mulkey’s first two seasons at LSU, the Tigers have finished second in the league twice and will enter the upcoming season as the defending national champions. South Carolina won the league during both of those seasons and won the 2022 national championship.

In addition to hosting South Carolina, LSU will also host Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, and Missouri. The Tigers will go on the road to face Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. LSU will have home-and-home series with Texas A&M, Auburn, and Alabama.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers

Latest News

LSU Tigers win 2023 MCWS Title.
LSU releases new details about National Championship celebration
LSU baseball national championship merch is flying off shelves
Fans welcome back LSU baseball national champions
LSU baseball fans welcome home 2023 MCWS Champion Tigers