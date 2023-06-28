LSU women’s basketball SEC opponents announced

Information provided by LSU Sports:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SEC announced LSU’s opponents for the upcoming women’s basketball season Wednesday morning, headlined by LSU hosting South Carolina.

In Coach Kim Mulkey’s first two seasons at LSU, the Tigers have finished second in the league twice and will enter the upcoming season as the defending national champions. South Carolina won the league during both of those seasons and won the 2022 national championship.

In addition to hosting South Carolina, LSU will also host Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, and Missouri. The Tigers will go on the road to face Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. LSU will have home-and-home series with Texas A&M, Auburn, and Alabama.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

