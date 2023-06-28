I-TEAM: Man accused of shooting woman after being kicked out of home has history of violent arrests

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB I-Team has learned the man police have arrested and accused of holding a woman at gunpoint in her home has a lengthy history of violent arrests.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department Cody Crump, 31, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and other charges. According to arrest documents, Crump was inside a woman’s home on June 12, 2023. When she asked him to leave, he allegedly shot through the door of the home and hit the woman.

Based on the WAFB I-Team’s review of arrest documents, Crump was just out on a $15,000 bon that was filed in March this year which stemmed from a January arrest where he jailed on a felon in possession with a weapon charge. One of the conditions of his bond was that he was not supposed to have a gun and that he was supposed to be monitored by DTS monitoring.

Arrest documents also show Crump was arrested in March after a traffic stop where police found a stolen gun in the car he was driving. He was also charged for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm at the time.

Crump was also arrested in January 2019 for weapons charges and according to court records, he was sentenced to two years in prison.

In that case, he was accused of shooting someone on Avenue B and was charged with attempted first degree murder. According to arrest docments, he shot a woman while she was driving past his home. That woman was hit on both of her legs when the bullet went through the car. Several other people were inside the car at the time.

