Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Blast All Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for all of festivals, parades, and celebrations. As one can imagine, the Fourth of July is another big reason to celebrate. There are so many Independence Day celebrations in the Capital Region. Here’s our list of things to do all weekend.

July 1, 2023

Celebration in the Park and Fireworks Show

The city of Walker Parks and Recreation is hosting a free, fun, family friendly celebration in the park and fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 4:00pm until dark at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker. There will be a farmers market, food trucks, cornhole tournament, benefit BBQ cookoff, pie baking contest, hotdog and watermelon eating contest. Bring the entire family because there will be a children’s area with inflatables, and obstacle course. For adults, there will be axe throwing and human foosball. The I-10 Bound Band and DJ KJack will provide music.

July 2, 2023

New Roads Boat Parade

New Roads, Louisiana will celebrate all day on July 2, 2023 at 2:00pm with a Boat Parade along False River. Boats must be dressed in vibrant shades of red, white, and blue. Due to litter concerns, water balloons will not be allowed during the boat parade this year. There will be music by Total Control starting at 5:00pm and a Fireworks show at 9:00pm.

The White Castle Experience

The town of White Castle will host The White Castle Experience: Fireworks Edition on Sunday, July 2, 2023 from 1:00pm until 10:00pm at the White Castle Community Center Grounds. There will be fun for the whole family. Kids can enjoy an obstacle course and bounce house from 1:00pm until 7:00pm. Community Tailgating is from 4:00pm until 7:00pm with sounds from DJ Big 40. Enjoy live music by Lil’ Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers at 7:00pm.

July 3, 2023

Kenilworth Independence Day Parade

The 51st Annual Baton Rouge Kenilworth Independence Day Parade, hosted by Kenilworth Civic Association rolls on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:30pm along Kenilworth Parkway. Enjoy parade entries from civic, youth, and patriotic groups.

July 4, 2023

L’Auberge Baton Rouge Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza

Lawn Viewing Party - L’Auberge gives guests and visitors three ways to celebrate Independence Day. First, L’Auberge is having their own Fireworks show at 9:00pm over the Mississippi River. Guests can watch the show at the Lawn Viewing Party from 7:00pm until 10:00pm on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. This is a free family friendly event. There will be food trucks and a snowball stand on the lawn.

Rooftop Pool Viewing Party – Watch the fireworks from a panoramic view of the Mississippi River from the top of the 12th floor at the rooftop pool. The rooftop pool is normally reserved for hotel guests, however, the pool will be open to the public on July 4, 2023. Anyone 21 and older can access the rooftop pool for $20 per person. There is a bar on the rooftop. Geaux DJ will perform from 7:00pm until 10:00pm. Fireworks begin at 9:00pm.

Edge Party – Dance the night away at Edge Lounge from 8:00pm until midnight with live music from Captial City Soul band. This is a free event and is open to adults ages 21 and older.

Fourth of July Hometown Celebration

City of Plaquemine is hosting the 22nd annual celebration on July 4, 2023 at 5:00pm with a boat parade on Bayou Plaquemine honoring Veterans. Those who want to enter the parade should have their boats in the water by 5:00pm. There are no fees to enter the parade. A veterans ceremony follows at 6:00pm.

Attendees will also enjoy arts and crafts booths, food vendors, games, music, and rides. The night will end with a fireworks show at 9:00pm.

